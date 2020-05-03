Throw Your Shoe at Him! Bassem Yakhour FURIOUSLY Leaves Ramez Galal Prank Show.. Watch

  1. Home
Published May 3rd, 2020 - 06:18 GMT
Social media users are circulating the footage when Ramez Galal surprised Syrian actor Bassem Yakhour in his prank show Ramez Majnoon Rasmi.

Later on, Ramez started torturing Bassem by spinning his chair, spraying him with water and dyeing his hair.

Yakhour did not welcome Ramez's pranks as he looked furious and waiting the moment to be freed.

Indeed, after long moments of pranks, the first thing Bassem did when he got up was throwing his shoe on Ramez.

