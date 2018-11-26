Top 7 Things To Do in Dubai This Weekend: National Day Fireworks and the Rugby Sevens

Fireworks, sports and a pinch of everything else (Shutterstock)

UAE National Day, Rugby Sevens, movie screenings and more – kick off the last month of the year with Dubai’s diverse line-up of activities and fun. There’s something for everyone–from traditional activities for the whole family to celebrity sightings at Zero Gravity. If you’re looking for an all-rounder weekend, we have just the events for you. Check out this weekend’s top seven things to do in Dubai:

Celebrate the 47th UAE National Day

Nearing five harmonious and prosperous decades, the spirit of the Emirati union is as strong as ever. The entire city of Dubai is gearing up to commemorate the UAE’s 47th National Day, so wherever you are, you’re bound to find an exciting celebration of local heritage.

Take advantage of special discounts at Wild Wadi Waterpark and IMG World of Adventures, or check out the many free cultural performances at Mall of the Emirates, Outlet Village and City Centre Mirdif. For a grander showcase of homegrown talent, bring the whole family out to Burj Park to watch popular singers and inspiring poets take the stage. Even The Beach in JBR, La Mer and Al Seef will light up Dubai’s coastline with an effervescent display of fireworks on 2 December.

When: Various locations

Where: 29 November – 2 December

Have a ball and a blast



If there's anywhere to be this weekend, it's at the Sevens Stadium. Catch international rugby teams go head-to-head in rousing battle at the Emirates Airlines Dubai Rugby Sevens, with some teams competing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thursday kicks off with the women’s teams taking the field, and you can get a taste of what to expect with free entrance to the launch-day games.

This year, Sevens Stadium is dialling up the fun with dedicated adventure zones for kids, multiple live shows and DJs – including Britney Spears, Queens and Oasis tribute performers – and a feast featuring bites from around the world. Get the complete lowdown on this year’s Emirates Airlines Dubai Rugby Sevens here.

When: The Sevens Stadium

Where: 29 November – 1 December

Stir up the fun

Mix it up this weekend at Zero Gravity with one of the pioneering deejays of British garage, DJ Spoony. The former BBC 1 Radio presenter has made quite the name for himself in global music circuits while boasting a decade-long residency in Ibiza and Ayia Napa. He’s landing at Dubai’s widely popular beachside venue to play a live set this Thursday, including hit tracks from his three gold-selling compilation albums from his seven-year stint with 'Twice as Nice'. Arrive before 8pm and you can get in for free, while for the ladies we have some good news–your entrance is free all night long.

When: 29 November

Where: Zero Gravity

The freshest beets in town

A new Ripe Market sprouted in Dubai Police Academy this past week for the winter season. Be among the first to check out this paradise of local produce, from organic fruits and vegetables to artisanal goods created by more than 100 homegrown vendors. The Ripe Market is a great way to immerse in lively community spirit with a selection of yoga classes, interactive workshops, kids' activities, a petting zoo and much, much more.

When: Dubai Police Academy

Where: 30 November – 1 December

Life is a circus

Get a taste of circus magic this Friday afternoon at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The traditional bazaar has opened its doors to live circus acts like roaming performers, acrobats, street musicians and more to woo and wow crowds. Discover delightful Chaplin-style comedy and expressive mimes at the souk’s outdoor Amphitheatre and courtyards to make the most of Dubai’s winter and the Madinat Jumeirah’s unparalleled views.

When: 30 November

Where: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

A tale of theft



For a family scrambling to make ends meet, the lines between morality and survival start to blur when Osamu Shibata and his wife Nobuyo resort to shoplifting groceries. However, life comes back into perspective when they come across an homeless girl named Yuri during one of their escapades and take her in despite their own struggles and constraints.

Director Kore-Eda Hirokazu’s ‘Shoplifters,’ is a heartfelt and endearing interrogation of morality, which won the prestigious Palme d’Or after its premiere at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. This Friday, be sure to catch the final screening of the film at Alserkal Avenue’s independent art-house film theatre, Cinema Akil.

When: 30 November

Where: Cinema Akil

Handmade & Homegrown

The last of November’s ARTE Market finds itself at Times Square Centre this Friday. Tagged the Maker’s Market, ARTE is the largest handmade design, art, fashion and craft market in the UAE with over 150 local artisans and vendors promoting their work at its various locations. Skincare, soaps, interior decorations and jewellery–this crafty bazaar is a great way to discover rare finds while supporting small businesses.

When: 30 November

Where: Times Square Centre

