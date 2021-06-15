Trolls Force Jumana Murad to Cry on TV Interview As They Comment on Her Dead Infant (Video)

Syrian actress Jumana Murad has been interviewed by The Insider Arabia.

At first, Jumana thanked ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for granting her and many other artists the golden residency.

"I thank his highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and UAE where I was raised and upbrought, and I consider it my second home country. I thank you for your care to and support to artists, these are signs of a civilized country."

On this occasion, Jumana and other stars were thrown a lunch on their honor to celebrate granting them the golden residency in Dubai.

Jumana told The Insider that she hasn't been going out lately after her 6-month-old twin's death, and it was the one and only outing she went to when she met her colleague Syrian actress Suzan Najm Aldeen that caused a sensation among social media users.

"I've gone out once and the world went upside down."

Murad couldn't hold back her tears when she recalled the trolling comments she's received from some bullies online, as they criticized her for going out and wearing red only two months after Diana's death.

"I cried like it was the day I buried my daughter. I was hurt of this bullying. People begrudge our laugh, and they judge you only because a friend tries to get you out of a sad situation."