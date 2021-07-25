Tuba Büyüküstün Sends Out a Message After Recovering From Coronavirus

Tuba Büyüküstün, who has two children, Maya and Toprak from her previous marriage to Onur Saylak, has contracted Covid-19.

The actress, whose treatment in the hospital was completed, made a statement about her health.

The coronavirus test result of Tuba Büyüküstün, who gave life to the character of "Ada" in the TV series "Another Self", was positive.

After the famous actress caught the virus, the shooting of the series that started in Ayvalık was suspended.

Büyüküstün, whose treatment at the hospital was completed, also made a statement about her latest health status.

Many "get well soon" messages poured in from followers to the famous actress.

Tuba Büyüküstün, 39, shared on Instagram:

"Hello... I would like to thank my doctors, nurses and caregivers who were with me during the hospital process. Glad you were there. Thank you so much for the good wishes from everywhere. It is very valuable to me. I am at home, I am quite well. We will communicate again... With love."

This morning, the talented Turkish actress shared a beautiful flower arrangement on Instagram, and reassured her followers about her health.

She wrote: "Feeling better this morning."