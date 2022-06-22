uteness Alert! New Pictures of Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's Son Are on Social Media

In celebration of International Father's Day, Başak Dizer who is Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ's wife, shared a picture of Kivanc holding their first son, whom they named "Kurt Eve".

Kivanc appeared carrying his toddler, while Basak was careful not to show his face and cut the picture in order to hide his features and commented "Happy Angels Day", so that the pictures were widely circulated on social networking sites.

Kivanc Tatlitug welcomed his first child last April, and those close to him say that he is very similar to him.



It is reported that Kivanc and Beren Saat will meet in a new movie produced by Netflix 14 years after their series "Forbidden Love", which achieved great success.

And the initial details of the work that will bring Kivanc Tatlitug and Beren Saat back to their fans after a period of absence.