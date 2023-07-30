A video of Demet Özdemir and her new boyfriend gets leaked

ALBAWABA - Demet Özdemir spotted in a new video supporting her new boyfriend, Sergio Sergi.

Just months after Demet Özdemir's divorce, rumors swirled claimed that the famous actress has moved on from Oğuzhan Koç and starting a new love story with rising DJ and producer, Sergio Sergi.

In a new video taken to social media, Özdemir is seen supporting her new man at one of his events, where he was firing up the dance floor, and she was dancing next to him behind the DJ recording set.

The video appeared to have been taken at one of the clubs in Italy where DJ Sergio originally comes from, and a destination that has been frequent for the Turkish actress, reportedly to visit her boyfriend.

ديميت اوزديمير مع حبيبها الديجي سيرجيو في حفله في اليونان #DemetÖzdemir pic.twitter.com/FMArUPnw6q July 29, 2023

Usually, whenever rumors come to light claiming that Özdemir is in a new relationship, she quickly breaks her silence to deny or confirm rumors, but this time, Özdemir did not comment which made fans believe the news is actually true.

Oğuzhan Koç and Demet Özdemir finalized their divorce in May only a few months after getting married in an intimate ceremony, the duo decided to head their separate ways quietly and away from the spotlight, after they completed the divorce procedure in the Adalar Court in Büyükada, Turkey.

Özdemir told the Turkish newspaper "Snoop" about her decision to separate, saying: "I am not surprised by the allegations that have surfaced, but they do not reflect the truth.. Nothing happened to us like the rumors that surfaced during our relationship.. We have decided to end our relationship out of respect."