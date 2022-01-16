  1. Home
Video: Kanye West's New Track Features a 'Pete Davidson' Threat

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published January 16th, 2022 - 09:10 GMT
West, now goes by the name 'Ye'
West, now goes by the name 'Ye'
Highlights
Kanye West Calls Out Pete Davidson In New Song

Even though Kanye West is now dating Julia Fox , he is still clearly still hung up on his estranger wife Kim Kardashian.

In a new leaked audio, Kanye dissed Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson by adding this lyric to the song 'My life was never easy, God saved me from the crash so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass' 

In the lyrics, the rapper referred to his 2002- near-fatal car crash the forced his jaw to be wired shut.

Earlier, Kanye west professed his desire to get back with the former reality star, as last month he finished an outro for his song 'Runaway' with 'I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly.'

However, it looks like Kim is 100% sure she is not getting back to the 'Flashing Lights' singer, as she continued to date SNL star Pete Davidson, she even filed to be declared legally single and remove 'West' from her last name as part of their divorce. 

Meanwhile, West, who now goes by the name 'Ye' is now a suspect in a misdemeanor battery investigation for 'punching a fan' outside a club in West Hollywood. 

The alleged attack took place at around 3 am in downtown LA, as an 'after-math video was shared where the rapper is seen screaming in rage at a woman whose trying to calm him down  'get away from me', 'I am your family' she says, and thats when he stormed away angrily.

'No, get away from me! Ain’t no hands, ain't no hands,' West yells. 

'You were supposed to talk with her,' he adds as he walks away. 

The person recording the video could be heard saying, 'Why did he just do that? What is wrong with him?'  

In the short clip, the fan who was allegedly punched can be seen lying on the floor, clutching his head in pain.

It was reported that Kanye punched the man twice in the head and once in the neck, striking him down and causing the fan to hit his head on the sidewalk. 

 


