Wael Abid Al Aziz Says His Feud With His Sister Yasmine Going Public Was a Mistake

Published June 19th, 2022 - 08:21 GMT
Wael and Yasmine Abdel Aziz
Wael opens up about the feud with his sister Yasmine Abdel Aziz

Yasmin Abdel Aziz's brother Wael issued a statement regarding the duo's latest feud.

Abdel Aziz stated 'The personal feud between me and my sister going public on social media was wrong and I admit it was a mistake.' 

His revelation was stated during an interview with Yasmin Ezz on the MBC show 'Kalam Al Nas', when Wael's was asked to open up about his feud with his sister. 

Wael added: 'a mistake happened, everyone makes mistakes, but the important thing is finding the mistake and not repeat it, and that is not something to be ashamed of, and always remember that the teacher dies as he learns''

He continued: The important thing in an apology is timing, and timing for women is different from men, for example when a woman is angry, she takes her time, sadness is normal and it takes time.'' 

''When I found out that she was in the hospital I hopped on the earliest flight so I can make sure she was okay.'' 

Wael sent his sister Yasmin Abdel Aziz a note saying "I love you and I miss you and the kids''

 

Tags:Yasmine Abdel AzizWael Abdel AzizEygptCelebrities FeudMBCKalam Al Nas

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

