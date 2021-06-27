Wael Kfoury Attends His Friend's Wedding With the New Mistress Shana Abood.. Video

Lebanese songster Wael Kfoury has attended his friend's wedding planner Joseph Heiba and Jennifer Amouri's wedding, held in Lebanon, and revived by the artist Carlos.

Many videos from the wedding went viral, especially since Wael Kfoury did not attend the reception alone, as he was accompanied by his alleged fiancée Shana Abood.

Wael and Shana were sitting next to each other while enjoying the music and the wedding.

In another footage, Shana was applauding her new bae while he was asked to perform a bit.

This is the second appearance of Kfoury and Abood, after the first image of them together accompanied by Wael's lawyer, Representative Hadi Hobeish and his wife.

Once the picture went viral on social media, poet Habib Bou Antoun confirmed love between Wael Kfoury and Shana Abood, hinting that it would culminate with marriage, especially since Wael had separated from his first wife, Angela Bechara.

Many sources indicated that Shana Abood is a businesswoman, separated with one child, and that she's in love with Wael Kfoury.

The same sources added that Shana Abood spent the quarantine period at Wael's house, a move that angered his eldest daughter, Michelle.