What is Model Roz doing with Hande Erçel? (video)

ALBAWABA - Are we expecting an aesthetic collaboration between Hande Erçel and Model Roz?

They are two of the most beautiful women in the world and they happen to be in the same room for the first time!

An old video has resurfaced from last May of Roz and Hande when they attended Cannes Film Festival.

It all started at the 76th edition of the festival when Saudi fashionista Model Roz's followers asked her to take a picture with the famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel, whom she's not friends with.

Model Roz and Hande Erçel in Cannes Film Festival 2023

In return, Model Roz has responded to her followers' request. However, since they are not friends, she couldn't take the picture with Hande. But instead, Roz has secretly taken a picture of Erçel while on the red carpet.

Model Roz said: "My fans asked me and I didn't want to disappoint them.. I photographed Hande Erçel for you," then she happily laughed after taking a picture of Hande on the red carpet of the Film Festival.

Model Roz had participated appeared in Cannes Film Festival 2023 to represent one of the brands she collaborates with.