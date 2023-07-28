  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. What is Model Roz doing with Hande Erçel? (video)

What is Model Roz doing with Hande Erçel? (video)

Published July 28th, 2023 - 08:02 GMT
Model Roz, Hande Erçel ile ne yapıyor? (video)

ALBAWABA - Are we expecting an aesthetic collaboration between Hande Erçel and Model Roz?

Also ReadHande Erçel shows sideboob in Greece (pictures)Hande Erçel shows sideboob in Greece (pictures)

They are two of the most beautiful women in the world and they happen to be in the same room for the first time!

An old video has resurfaced from last May of Roz and Hande when they attended Cannes Film Festival.

It all started at the 76th edition of the festival when Saudi fashionista Model Roz's followers asked her to take a picture with the famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel, whom she's not friends with.

Also ReadHande Erçel shows sideboob in Greece (pictures)Model Roz takes off bra for new video

Model Roz and Hande Erçel in Cannes Film Festival 2023

In return, Model Roz has responded to her followers' request. However, since they are not friends, she couldn't take the picture with Hande. But instead, Roz has secretly taken a picture of Erçel while on the red carpet.

Model Roz said: "My fans asked me and I didn't want to disappoint them.. I photographed Hande Erçel for you," then she happily laughed after taking a picture of Hande on the red carpet of the Film Festival.

Model Roz had participated  appeared in Cannes Film Festival 2023 to represent one of the brands she collaborates with.

Model Roz and Hande Erçel bold outfits
Tags:Hande ErçelModel RozCannes Film Festival

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now