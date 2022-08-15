Will Smith and Jada Seen For The First Time Since The Oscars

Ever since the famous Oscar's slap in March, Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, hasn't been spotted in public together.

But on Saturday, they have appeared to be going out on a date at Nobu, in Malibu.

The were photographed as they were going into the car.

Will was even spotted throwing a peace sign to a fan as Jada was holding on to his belt loop.

Will Smith Apology

Coming to the bright side of the story, Will did apologize about slapping Chris Rock in the face after he made an obvious joke about his wife.

Rock joked '"Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see ya" , but Smith did not seem as happy due to the way he walked up on stage and slapped him leaving everyone's jaw below the ground.

He spoke in rage saying '"Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth!" after Rock embarrassingly said '' Oh Wow''.

The apology included, "I've reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he's not ready to talk, and when he is he will reach out. So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

He then apologized to the comedian publicly through an Instagram post where he wrote: ''Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.''



He added: ''I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.''



''I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. ''

Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences ever since they banned him for 10 years.

Written by Lara Elayan