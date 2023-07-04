Having constantly recurring dreams, what it means?

ALBWABA - Dreams are something we all have and experience, no matter how old or young we are.

Some dream of that trip around the world that they never went through, some dream of flying up into the sky, while some dream of people and places they never met or visit.

A psychoanalyst by the name of Sigmund Freud believes that dreams represent either the hidden or not-so-hidden wishes and desires of the person and while what he says may sound like it makes sense, it is important to know that there is still so much we don't know about dreams.

Shutterstock

Recurring dreams

Recurring dreams can be a blessing or a curse, if the recurring dream was a pleasant one, one which relaxes the person and puts them at ease, then it's good, however sadly most recurring dreams tend to be the exact opposite and closer to a nightmare.

Recurring dreams can happen to people who don't sleep a lot, who might stay up late for work, or for people who drink high amounts of caffeine, but in other cases, they happen to people who either went through something hard and traumatic, and their brain is trying to make sense and put to rest whatever it was they went through, but sadly those type of people end up finding it hard to open up about what they went through, they might even think there is nothing they can do about it to stop having those dreams, which makes it hard for them to seek help, which leads to two things:

1- It makes it so these people don't get the help they need.

2- It makes it so doctors and researchers have less info and examples to use to help other people who might be going through something similar.

Shutterstock

How to stop recurring dreams

Julia Kogan, a psychologist, said: "Using substances can negatively impact sleep and increase dream activity". It is important to first make sure that the cause of the recurring dreams isn't any medical conditions.

The next step should be to go to a kind of therapy that would help you seek and heal the root cause, and you might not know this, but there are a few types of therapy that can help with dreams, one of them being "Dream Rehearsal Therapy". So it is important to find the right type for you, and not be shy, nervous, or scared to seek help, cause those recurring bad dreams will affect you in some way or another.