Is gum related to feeling bloated?

ALBAWABA - When you feel bloated, you might start thinking of what was the reason behind that feeling, however, many people will be shocked to know that the gum they were chewing earlier could be the reason.

Just because it might not cross your mind, it doesn't mean gum isn't capable of making someone feel bloated, but why?

How gum makes you feel bloated?

While enjoying the gum, you swallow excess air which can lead to stomach aches and bloat. When you are chewing gum, it is as if you are telling your body that it's time to eat and the body releases acids and enzymes in response to help and digest that food, but with no food present in your stomach, this can lead you to feel bloated. Additionally, chewing gum can also cause you to swallow more frequently, increasing the amount of air that enters your stomach. This build-up of air can cause discomfort and make you feel bloated.

Also, the ingredients in the gum and the act of chewing itself can contribute to feelings of bloating. Chewing gum stimulates the production of saliva, and this increased saliva production can lead to swallowing more air. As mentioned earlier, the more air you swallow, the greater the likelihood of feeling bloated.

What to do if gum kept making you feel bloated?

If you frequently experience bloating after chewing gum, it may be worth considering the ingredients of the gum, the duration of chewing, and your own body's sensitivities. Being mindful of these factors can potentially help alleviate bloating and promote better digestive comfort for you. As with any health concern, it is always better to go and consult with a doctor if you have persistent or concerning symptoms.

Overall, while gum is mostly harmless, it is important to be aware of its potential effects on digestion and take steps to reduce any discomfort you might face.