How Middle Eastern Media Are Covering the Jamal Khashoggi Disappearance

Protesters gather in Istanbul to demand the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi (Al Bawaba)

The missing Saudi journalist and government critic, Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared last Tuesday has exploded across Middle Eastern news outlets, with decidedly different coverage being followed by Saudi, Watari and Turkish publications.

Saudi-funded outlets, after staying silent for more than four days, went to speak out about the case in a failed attempt to silence the international media news on the Saudi ties to Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The state-run news agencies; including the Saudi Press Agency have insisted on denying any reports on Khashoggi’s murder or even disappearance inside the consulate.



They reported the Saudi government’s follow up the story to find "their” citizen who they “care” about.



They had also dedicated special coverage to discredit any media outlets who speak about the matter.

Another Saudi-funded channels and news websites like Al Arabiya news, played a vital role in helping the Saudi government deny the whole incident.

The latest for Al Arabiya was a disturbing report released on Monday about the reaction of Khashoggi’s son in Saudi Arabia, who distances his country from being involved in his father’s disappearance.

On the other hand, Qatar allocated its main TV channels and news websites to cover the Khashoggi’s disappearance issue in a step possibly undermine its bitter rival, Saudi Arabia. This comes after a Saudi-led alliance with the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with neighbour Qatar.

In the meantime, Lebanese TV stations and news websites were in an ambivalent positions, in which some of them [the Hezbollah-affiliated ones] followed the Qatari footsteps to dedicate special coverages on the matter, blaming Saudi Arabia in the first place.

Other Lebanese channels followed the Turkish authorities narrative in the position of waiting the results of the investigations.

Western-wise, news outlets coverages varied from the Washington Post’s special coverage of the matter, where Khashoggi has been working for the last year.

In the UK, the coverage was noticeably moderate with some attributing it to the UK media outlets business relations with Saudi Arabia.