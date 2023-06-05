10 facts about Jihad Azour, possible Lebanese president

ALBAWABA - Jihad Azour, a Lebanese official, has been officially nominated to be the next president of Lebanon.

Azour was backed by a group of 32 legislators following weeks of negotiations "as a candidate that is not considered provocative by any political factor in the country," Lebanese lawmaker Mark Daou said in a statement on Sunday.

The president position in Lebanon is still with no substitute following the end of former President Michel Aoun's era in October 2022.

Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri called to hold a session to elect the new Lebanese president on June 14, a day after the nomination of Jihad Azour.

Many people are questioning the background of the new presidential candidate Jihad Azour.

ALBAWABA - Lebanese parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, calls for a session on June 14th to vote on choosing a new president in Lebanon.#Lebanon #NabihBerri #JihadAzour pic.twitter.com/LvTf3rUh44 — Al Bawaba News (@AlBawabaEnglish) June 5, 2023

Here are 10 facts about Jihad Azour:

1. Born on May 4, 1966 - Aged 57

2. Azour obtained his PhD (with high honours) in international finance from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in France in 1996

3. He served as a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University

4. Jihad Azour's thesis was awarded the best student research in 1987 by INSEE

5. He is also the founding member of the Lebanon chapter of the Young Arab Leaders

6. Jihad Azour is the Nephew of the late Lebanese journalist, MP and Former Minister Jean Obeid

7. Azour published more than five books and several articles on economic and financial issues

8. He served as Lebanon's minister of finance for three years (2005–2008)

9. The ex-minister was managing director of Inventis Partners- a Private Equity and Advisory Firm (which he founded).

10. He is the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund