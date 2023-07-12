2 migrants bodies found on Tunisia-Algeria border

ALBAWABA - A Tunisian judicial source and a witness revealed that authorities have found the bodies of at least two migrants near the borders between Algeria and Tunisia.

The Spokesperson of Tozeur Court Nizar Iskandar said on Tuesday that Tunisian authorities have opened an investigation into the death of at least two Sub-Saharan African migrants near the country's border.

Iskandar further added that one dead migrant was found around 10 days ago, while the second one was found on Monday.

Moreover, a witness said that two bodies belonging to Sub-Saharan men were found and handed over to the Tunisian authorities. The person also noted that two buses carrying 100 migrants arrived in the region near the Algerian border.

Sub-Saharan migrants hold a sign showing the slogan "Black Lives Matter" in French translation. (Photo by: HOUSSEM ZOUARI / AFP)

Videos and photos have been circulating social media showing migrants in Sfax city being pushed towards the border to leave Tunisia. Human Right Watch (HRW) warned of the inhuman circumstances migrants have been facing along the way amid the lack of food and water.

According to media outlets, clashes between civilians in Sfax and migrants resulted in the death of at least one Tunisian, and many migrants, later on, were forced to leave the city, which lately became a main hub for asylum seekers.