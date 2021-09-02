Is Britain Planning to Recognize The New Taliban Government?

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab emphasized the need to engage with the Taliban on Afghanistan, but UK has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban's government.

Raab was speaking in Qatar on Thursday after meeting the Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Raab said they had discussed ensuring Afghanistan does not harbour terrorism in the future, preventing a humanitarian crisis, preserving regional stability and holding the Taliban to account on their commitment to a more inclusive government.

Qatar, Turkey working over airport reopening

Talking to reporters, Qatar's Al Thani said Doha is working with the Taliban to reopen Kabul's airport "as soon as possible".



"We are working very hard (and) we remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible... hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news," he said.

Al Thani also said Qatar was working with Turkey for potential technical support for operation of airport.

Domestic flights could resume on Friday – report

Domestic flights from Kabul airport will resume on Friday, the Doha-based Al Jazeera channel reported on Thursday, citing an Afghan civil aviation official who expected international flights "to take time".

Al Jazeera earlier reported a Qatari technical team was assessing damage at the airport with plans to bring it back into operation "soon".

This article has been adapted from its original source.