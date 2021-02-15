Houthi Rebels Kill Top Yemeni Army Commander

A senior military commander was reportedly killed Monday in clashes with Houthi rebels in northern Yemen, according to the Yemeni army.

Commander of the 4th Battalion, Colonel Bender al-Kutaybi, was killed in the clashes in Marib province, the army’s September. Net website said.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi issued a condolence message for the colonel’s killing.

“Colonel al-Kutaybi was martyred in clashes with Iran-backed Houthis while performing his military service heroically,” Hadi said.

In recent days, Houthis increased their attacks in the region to take control of the Marib province, one of the most important strongholds of the legitimate government and is home to the headquarters of the Yemeni Defense Ministry.

On Feb.13, the Yemeni army launched a large-scale operation against the Houthis on various fronts in Marib, killing a large number of rebels.



Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

A Saudi-led coalition aimed at reinstating the Yemeni government has worsened the situation, causing one of the world’s worst man-made humanitarian crises with 233,000 people killed, nearly 80% or about 30 million needing humanitarian assistance and protection, and more than 13 million in danger of starving to death, according to UN estimates.

