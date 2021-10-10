  1. Home
  3. Iraq Closes Borders, Airspace Amid Parliamentary Elections

Published October 10th, 2021 - 06:43 GMT
Iraqis headed to the polls Sunday for an early election billed as a concession to anti-government protests but expected to be boycotted by many voters who distrust official promises of reform. (Photo by Mohammed SAWAF / AFP)
Highlights
Iraqis to vote in parliamentary elections on Sunday

Iraq announced closing its borders and airspace Saturday evening amid preparations for parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Iraqi Young Man Found Dead After Sharing Cartoon Mocking Elections

"Airlines operating in Iraq and passengers have been informed of the closure of all airports in Baghdad, Najaf, Basra, Erbil and Sulaymaniyah,” the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The authority said the closure will start from 6 p.m. (1500 GMT) Saturday until 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Monday.

Land and sea borders will also be closed and inter-city movement will be banned as part of security measures ahead of the polls.

Sunday’s parliamentary elections will see 3,249 candidates representing 21 coalitions and 109 parties vying for seats in the 329-member parliament.

 

According to the Iraqi election commission, 24 million Iraqis are eligible to cast their ballot in the weekend polls out of the country’s 40 million population. The vote will be supervised by around 1,800 foreign observers.

On Friday, Iraqi security forces displaced Iraqis, and prisoners cast their votes in the parliamentary elections.

The polls were originally scheduled to be held in 2022, but political parties decided to hold early elections following mass protests that erupted in 2019 against deep-seated corruption and poor services.

The Sunday vote is the fifth in Iraq since 2003 when a US-led invasion overthrew the regime of former President Saddam Hussein.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Iraqelectionsgeneral elections

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

