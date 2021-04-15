Israel to Expand Illegal Settlements in Nablus, Jenin

  1. Home
Published April 15th, 2021 - 08:55 GMT
Jewish National Fund to expand illegal settlements
Palestinians lift national flags during a protest against Jewish settlements in An-Naqura village near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on March 29, 2021. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Illegal settlements in the West Bank will be expanded mainly in Nablus and Jenin.

The Jewish National Fund (JNF) in Israel approved on Sunday plans to purchase land in the occupied West Bank to expand illegal settlements, mainly in Nablus and Jenin, Haaretz has reported.

The fund is known in Hebrew as Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and still needs to obtain final approval from its board of directors at their meeting on April 22.

According to Haaretz, JNF World Chairman Avraham Duvdevani wants the board to approve the plan so that “controversial land purchases that have already been made” can be approved retrospectively. A JNF-KKL subsidiary has spent “around $30 million” on buying occupied land since 2017.


Moreover, said the Israeli daily, “A group of progressive American Jewish organizations said it was ‘deeply troubled’ by the prospect that the JNF-KKL was moving toward making ‘Palestinian dispossession into its policy.’ The Progressive Israel Network said in a statement it was ‘hopeful that JNF-KKL’s general voting body will reject the decision to participate in settlement expansion when the decision comes to a final vote’ [on 22 April].”

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

