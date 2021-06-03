Kuwait, Bahrain Approves 'Sotrofimab' For COVID Victims

  1. Home
Published June 3rd, 2021 - 10:42 GMT
The use of the 'Sotrofimab' reduces hospitalization
(Shutterstock/File photo)
Highlights
The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of mild to moderate cases

Kuwait and Bahrain have approved the use of Sotrofimab as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The GSK and Vir Biotechnology created drug can be used for the treatment of  mild to moderate cases of COVID-19, state agencies KUNA and Bahrain News Agency reported.

The UAE also approved the drug’s use earlier in the week.

Research has shown the use of the drug leads to a reduction in the number of cases requiring hospitalization for more than 24 hours and a reduction in the number fatalities by 85 percent, when administered at an early stage of treatment.

 

Meanwhile Kuwait has also announced on Wednesday a $40 million donation to COVAX, the international program designed to help supply developing countries with vaccines against the disease, KUNA said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

