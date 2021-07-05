Lebanon Runs Out of Imported Medicines Because of Chronic Economy

Lebanon is suffering from an acute shortage of imported drugs, particularly for chronic diseases, amid a lack of foreign exchange in the country, Lebanese pharmaceutical importers warned on Sunday.

"The importing companies have run out of hundreds of essential medicines that treat chronic and incurable diseases," the Syndicate of Lebanese Pharmaceutical Importers said in a statement, noting that this situation has been ongoing for weeks.

One Fifth of #Pharmacies Forced to Shut Amid Drug Supply Crisis, Union Says https://t.co/9Uce3ARi1X#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/CgYTKmtUAR — MTV Lebanon News (@MTVLebanonNews) March 20, 2021

The body warned that "hundreds of other medicines will run out of stock during the current month of July" if the import of medicines does not resume immediately.

Lebanese health officials said in early June that the country was missing 70% of its medicines and medical supplies.

The syndicate also pointed out that importers continue to supply the market with a few medicines they still have in stock without interruption.

Lebanon's medicine importers say they have run out of hundreds of essential drugs and warn of more shortages https://t.co/iYb0sp0uxh — TRT World (@trtworld) July 4, 2021

For a year and a half, Lebanon has been witnessing a severe economic crisis, bringing the country on the verge of a financial collapse.