  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Lebanon Runs Out of Imported Medicines Because of Chronic Economy

Lebanon Runs Out of Imported Medicines Because of Chronic Economy

Published July 5th, 2021 - 07:02 GMT
Lebanon fears exhausting drug supply
An employee wearing a protective mask near the ward where the first coronavirus case in Lebanon is being treated, at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital. (AFP)
Highlights
Lebanese medical importers warn hundreds of medicines will be out of stock in July if imports not resumed

Lebanon is suffering from an acute shortage of imported drugs, particularly for chronic diseases, amid a lack of foreign exchange in the country, Lebanese pharmaceutical importers warned on Sunday.

Also ReadLebanon: Blast Hits Office of Lawyer Sakher El-HachemLebanon: Blast Hits Office of Lawyer Sakher El-Hachem

"The importing companies have run out of hundreds of essential medicines that treat chronic and incurable diseases," the Syndicate of Lebanese Pharmaceutical Importers said in a statement, noting that this situation has been ongoing for weeks.

The body warned that "hundreds of other medicines will run out of stock during the current month of July" if the import of medicines does not resume immediately.

 

Lebanese health officials said in early June that the country was missing 70% of its medicines and medical supplies.

The syndicate also pointed out that importers continue to supply the market with a few medicines they still have in stock without interruption.

Also ReadLebanon: Blast Hits Office of Lawyer Sakher El-HachemHamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Lands in Lebanon on Arab Tour

For a year and a half, Lebanon has been witnessing a severe economic crisis, bringing the country on the verge of a financial collapse.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:drug supplyLebanonMedicineBeirut

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...