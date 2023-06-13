Russian soldier killed in Aleppo, Syria

ALBAWABA - A Russian fighter was killed and several others were wounded in Syria’s northern province of Aleppo on Monday, Al Arabiya reported citing a war monitor and a Kurdish security source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the Russian casualties were allegedly caused by Turkish bombing.

The Kurdish security source also claimed that the bombing came from an area that is controlled by Turkish-backed troops, on the other hand, a Turkish defense ministry denied the bombing and said that it is ‘’untrue’’.

Watch: A Russian fighter was killed and several others wounded in #Syria’s northern province of Aleppo.https://t.co/8RoWFMIbRW pic.twitter.com/r1ie6y89wh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 13, 2023

The Syrian National Army did not respond to the bombing although they are a faction backed by Turkey, the Syrian National Army was previously known as the Free Syrian Army and also known as the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, which is a coalition of armed Syrian opposition groups in the Syrian Civil War.

The reason the Russian and Turkish armies are in Syria in the first place is that the 12-year-old conflict still exists to this day.