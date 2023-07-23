Breaking Headline

Tunisian man sets himself on fire

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 06:47 GMT
Tunisia
ALBAWABA - A man in Tunisia poured an incendiary substance on his body and set himself on fire in Tunis on Saturday night, a Tunisian local media outlet reported

The accident took place on Habib Bourguiba Street in the capital.

According to reports, a 35-year-old man in Tunis was hospitalized after setting himself on fire. 

The Tunisian is suffering second-degree burns to his upper extremities while authorities are investigating the reasons behind the incident.

