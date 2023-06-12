Warplane seen roaming the airspace in Khartoum

ALBAWABA - Smoke plumes clouded the skies of Omdurman and Khartoum in Sudan as warplanes were seen roaming the air around warring areas, as clashes intensified since the end of the third ceasefire signed since the beginning of the unrest.

The Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have both ruthlessly plowed through Khartoum, refusing to back down till the other party waves a white flag. As a result, humanitarian resources were running low at the time the truce was reached, and people were struggling to stay alive.

عاجل #السودان.. الجزيرة| دوي انفجارات وتصاعد أعمدة الدخان شرقي أم درمان ووسطها.



تحليق طائرة حربية في سماء مدن #الخرطوم والخرطوم بحري وأم درمان pic.twitter.com/6ERRsy7K16 — صحيفة الشرق - قطر (@alsharq_portal) June 12, 2023

On Friday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced on Twitter that "representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a 24-hour countrywide ceasefire beginning on June 10 at 6:00 a.m. Khartoum time."

A 24-hour truce was agreed upon on Friday between two Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti. The deal was mediated by both Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Since the violence started in April, about 1.9 million people have been forced to flee their homes; more than 900 people have died; and more than 5000 people have been injured because they were caught up in the middle of the conflict.