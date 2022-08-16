DJ Arrested in the Crimea for Playing Pro-Ukranian Song 'Wild Field'

A DJ was arrested in the Crimea after playing a song which was deemed to be a pro-Ukrainian one. According to sources, the DJ played a very famous Ukrainian patriotic song "Wild Field" over which he was taken by Russian security forces hours later.

The DJ played the 'Wild Field' song by rapper Yarmak, a 30-year-old from Ukraine, after a request from one of the visitors at the cafe where he was working.

The animated clip of the song depicts soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and was released on July 2nd, 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and gained over 2,864,830 views on YouTube.

Yarmak shared the song on his YouTube channel called Yarmak Music and added a comment saying that 'A new animated video was also created to raise money for useful things for our Armed Forces!'.

Various reactions emerged on social media following the news of arresting the DJ for playing the pro-Ukrainian song 'Wild Field' as activists slammed arresting the DJ for a song as one commented "Putin’s and Russians barbarism have no limits !".

Another person added: "A small resistance is also one". A Twitter user added that the DJ was arrested for almost 10 days for playing the 'Wild Field' song in a cafe in the town of Shcholkine, which is a town in the eastern part of the Crimean peninsula.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine on February 24th, 2022, and recognized the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine - Donetsk and Luhansk territories.