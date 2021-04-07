Trump's Heart Can't Seem to Get Over the White House: Denial Phase?

A photo posted on Twitter by Donald Trump's former adviser has gone viral online, as viewers noted that the former US president does not seem to be "over" his election loss.

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

Posted by his former senior adviser and speechwriter Stephen Miller, most famous for his extreme anti-immigration policies, the photo showed the 45th president of the US in his office in his post-election residence in Florida.

Social media users were quick to notice the striking resemblance between Trump's new office and the oval office he had to leave last January, linking this to the difficulty he had accepting his election loss back in November 2020, suggesting that he is "still in the denial phase of grieving loss."

Did this child buy a replica of the Resolute desk so that he can keep playing president? https://t.co/gkqfAZmGkQ — Dennis DiClaudio (@dennisdiclaudio) April 5, 2021 The fact that he has replicated the Oval Office, minus the carpet is scary. Trump enjoyed the power, prestige and respect that came with the office, that he never had before; it fed his ego and made him feel important. Everyone wanted to know what he thought. He misses that. https://t.co/DvoRrkFLqB — Dora Rosen (@writerelite) April 6, 2021 Online people highlighted the photos hanging on the new office's walls, comparing them to the ones shown in the White House's presidential office known as the Oval Office. In addition to captioning the photo with "Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!", Stephen Miller's Twitter still referred to him as "an adviser to the President," which could indicate that Trump's loyal associates are still unable to recognize the fact that his reign has ended earlier this year.

Americans got a glimpse of Donald Trump’s post-presidential office for the first time today.



So we did a deep dive to figure out which mementos he chose to keep around for his new Florida life. https://t.co/AWgKy2QeD1 — POLITICO (@politico) April 7, 2021

Last November, Donald Trump lost his bid to a second term at the White House after a very tight race with his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. Yet, he did not admit to his defeat easily which had encouraged thousands of his loyal followers to protest election results near the DC Capitol as election results were certified by the US Congress on January 6th, 2021, leading to a violent insurrection on the same day.

Trump had also refused to attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor Joe Biden and left instead to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort on the same day.