A Malaysian Tiktoker Triggers a National Debate Over Sexual Assault and Reforms

A Malaysian high school girl has triggered a nationwide conversation over sexual assault, especially within educational settings, after she recorded a TikTok video in which she talked about her male teacher's rape jokes at school.

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam's video has been watched by millions of people, prompting strong reactions across the country.

Using the hashtags #MakeSchoolASaferPlace and #StandWithAin, hundreds of thousands of Malaysian users have joined the online conversation over rape culture in the country.

If you feel called to #StandWithAin, could we invite you to take a photo with the # as a symbol of solidarity, even as she speaks truth to power.



The hatred & pressure coming her way as she advocates to #MakeSchoolsASaferPlace is immense, and she could do with support from you! pic.twitter.com/I6ANg8kegV — Michelle Ng (@michellengms) May 9, 2021

Moreover, many users have urged authorities to consider major reforms in the country's educational system, ones that do not only ensure that no teachers engage in misogynistic conversations but also raise awareness over the importance of sex education and practices that prevent sexual harassment and anti-women sentiments.

Throughout this week, I've redesigned my lesson plan for my students by addressing rape culture & sexual harassment in schools.



They learned fundamental issues on rape & sexual harassment, and how its happening in schools & in our surrounding community.#MakeSchoolASaferPlace pic.twitter.com/fpmnVUtDvp — Stephen Isaac (@Stephen_Isaac07) May 7, 2021

Ain has taken to Twitter hoping that teenagers like her become more and more involved in social issues especially that the internet can now provide a solid platform for them to express themselves.