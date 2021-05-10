  1. Home
  3. A Malaysian Tiktoker Triggers a National Debate Over Sexual Assault and Reforms

Riham Darwish

Published May 10th, 2021 - 06:52 GMT
Thousands of Malaysian users have been supporting the 17-year old. (Twitter: @michellengms)

A Malaysian high school girl has triggered a nationwide conversation over sexual assault, especially within educational settings, after she recorded a TikTok video in which she talked about her male teacher's rape jokes at school.

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam's video has been watched by millions of people, prompting strong reactions across the country.

Using the hashtags #MakeSchoolASaferPlace and #StandWithAin, hundreds of thousands of Malaysian users have joined the online conversation over rape culture in the country. 

Moreover, many users have urged authorities to consider major reforms in the country's educational system, ones that do not only ensure that no teachers engage in misogynistic conversations but also raise awareness over the importance of sex education and practices that prevent sexual harassment and anti-women sentiments.

Ain has taken to Twitter hoping that teenagers like her become more and more involved in social issues especially that the internet can now provide a solid platform for them to express themselves.

