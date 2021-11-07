  1. Home
Plot That Killed Well Known Afghan Feminist Activist Frozan Safi Revealed

Published November 7th, 2021 - 07:40 GMT
Afghan woman in Mazar-i-Sharif
Afghan woman walking a mural in Mazar-i-Sharif. (WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP)

Local sources in the Mazar-i-Sharif city have reported finding dead bodies of four different women. One of whom has been identified as Frozan Safi; one of the city's most known women's rights defenders.

While the Taliban government has announced arresting two suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping and killing of the four women, details of the crime have shocked the Afghan society amid fears for women's lives post the Taliban takeover last August.

According to relatives of 29-years old Frozan Safi, she was picked up by a car after a phone call that invited her to join an evacuation flight. However, it seems that the call was part of a plot by Safi's killers to kidnap her along with the three other women who are yet to be identified.

Bodies of Frozan Safi and the three other victims were found in a house in the city, according to an official statement by the Taliban's Interior Ministry. 

Online, Afghans responded with strong condemnation of the crime, expressing deep fears that this crime is only a first to a series that will target prominent and outspoken Afghan women.

