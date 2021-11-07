Plot That Killed Well Known Afghan Feminist Activist Frozan Safi Revealed

Local sources in the Mazar-i-Sharif city have reported finding dead bodies of four different women. One of whom has been identified as Frozan Safi; one of the city's most known women's rights defenders.

While the Taliban government has announced arresting two suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping and killing of the four women, details of the crime have shocked the Afghan society amid fears for women's lives post the Taliban takeover last August.

Terrible news from Mazar-e-Sharif: dead bodies of four women’s rights activists were found in the city.



Frozan Safi (in the picture) is one of them. Frozan’s relatives say she along with three others have been disappeared days before. pic.twitter.com/25knYghuNw — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) November 5, 2021

According to relatives of 29-years old Frozan Safi, she was picked up by a car after a phone call that invited her to join an evacuation flight. However, it seems that the call was part of a plot by Safi's killers to kidnap her along with the three other women who are yet to be identified.

Her name was Frozan



She was only 29



She wanted to live



She wanted women and girls to be free and equal



Please remember the others left behind in Afghanistan



Frozan wasn’t the first to die and she won’t be the last pic.twitter.com/05tyoKXXL5 — MR Dawod Zai💧 (@MrDawodZai) November 6, 2021

Bodies of Frozan Safi and the three other victims were found in a house in the city, according to an official statement by the Taliban's Interior Ministry.

Online, Afghans responded with strong condemnation of the crime, expressing deep fears that this crime is only a first to a series that will target prominent and outspoken Afghan women.