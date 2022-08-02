Racist Cover? The Economist Faces Backlash For MBS Article

A cover by The Economist for an article that discussed the rise of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman has ignited accusations of racism, as it showed a man in a traditional Saudi head cover attached to a bomb to its end.

The magazine article published last Thursday was written by Nicolas Pelham, The Economist's Middle East correspondent, and questioned the Crown Prince's next steps as he gains legitimacy from the international community following the Jamal Khashoggi murder, most notably after the July visit by the US President Joe Biden and MBS's visit to several European countries, including Greece and France.

This magazine cover is racist. There are thousands of Arabs who wear the head cover (hatta w a’gal), there are many ways to allude to an image of MBS without having a clear illustration of an Arab resembling a bomb. Truly shameful depiction, @TheEconomist. pic.twitter.com/VESrXVZuNa — Laura Albast (@Lau_Bast) July 30, 2022

As soon as the article titled "MBS: despot in the desert" was published, many social media users retweeted the post expressing their objections, pointing to the cover image which has been perceived as "offensive and racist to Arabs", as it hinted at old western stereotypes that often linked Arabs and their traditional attire to terrorist bombings.

First, Picturing the traditional arab clothes as a boom it’s not acceptable at all.



Secondly, I know that u don’t like when developed countries become an independent far from your shade, specially when sensitive political things come to their hands,,, https://t.co/iQmQyqdp05 — Abdulrahman (@A_S_F88) August 2, 2022

@TheEconomist would never depict a Western/White leader as a bomb. I am no fan of MBS but it's this exact racist/ Islamophobic rhetoric that gives a free pass to Western countries to invade Muslim ones with impunity & self righteous 'savior syndrome'. Economist: do better. https://t.co/wJDsd8dbxq — Across Her Table Podcast 🇨🇦🎧| Mifrah Abid (@AcrossHerTable) August 1, 2022

Some commentators also questioned whether or not The Economist would ever link a white or western leader to a bomb, even ones who have been linked to violent attacks.

1. The desert as a place does not exist anymore, a product of modernism. So your title is just a century late.



2. Who is responsible for such xenophobic representations? As Arabs, we are done being the western media’s punching bag. Plus, it’s such a sad approach at this point. https://t.co/lCGXsGtusQ — Sara Saad Alajmi (@SaraAlajmi) August 1, 2022

Also, EXCUSE ME? pic.twitter.com/mVlDAYsFZr — Layla AlAmmar | ليلى العمار (@Layla_AlAmmar) August 1, 2022

Moreover, comments targeted the title of the Economist article that visualized the Saudi Crown Prince known as MBS as a "tyrant in the desert", saying it is "meant to show an anti-modern view of Saudis and Arabs in general".