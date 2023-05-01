Syrian refugee commits suicide over forced deportation

  1. Home
Published May 1st, 2023 - 07:42 GMT
Syrian refugee
Syrian refugee committed suicide on Friday over threats to be deported back to Syria from Lebanon. (Twitter)

ALBAWABA - A Syrian refugee committed suicide in Ghobeiry municipality in Lebanon amid threats that he might be forcibly deported back to Damascus.

Anas Ali Musaytif, 26, killed himself amid fears to go back to Syria following Lebanon's decision to deport Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

According to his relative, Musaytif who was originally born in the city of Manbij in Aleppo,  committed suicide using an electric wire at 6 p.m. on Friday after receiving threats from an unknown party that they might report his illegal status to the government.

His relative confirmed that the body of the Syrian refugee was transferred to Haifa Hospital in Burj al-Barajneh in the capital Beirut then he was buried on Sunday, Alaraby reported.

Amnesty International released a statement on April 24 calling on Lebanese authorities to halt the forced deportation of refugees back to Syria amid "fears that these individuals are at risk of torture or persecution at the hands of the Syrian government upon return."

Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: "It is extremely alarming to see the army deciding the fate of refugees, without respecting due process or allowing those facing deportation to challenge their removal in court or seek protection. No refugee should be sent back to a place where their life will be at risk."

According to the human rights organization, Lebanon raided houses of Syrian families in different areas and deported dozens of Syrian refugees who had entered the country irregularly or held expired residency cards.

Lebanon President Micheal Aoun revealed in a cabinet meeting in August the decision to return 15,000 Syrian refugees each month back to Damascus 

