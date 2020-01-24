In Today’s Episode of Saudi Tourism Propaganda: Russian Woman 'Astonished' After Visiting Riyadh, Claims Media Misrepresents the Kingdom

A Russian tourist, Riri, expressed her happiness with her latest visit to the Kingdom, confirming that she “learned the truth” after she arrived in Saudi Arabia, and that everything she ever heard about it before was a lie.

"I saw the truth... People in Russia are manipulating our minds!" the tourist said to her interviewer as she expressed her astonishment with the Kingdom’s reforms.

In the video that circulated on social media, Riri explains that she obtained the visa easily within ten minutes, received a large welcome from airport workers, and a warmer welcome in Riyadh.

She added: “I visited many places, and I’m glad that I changed my mind about the Kingdom, because in my country people’s minds about Saudi Arabia are being manipulated. “This country is much better than what we hear about in our country, and I am very glad that I came here and saw the truth.”

"I feel very free, thanks to Prince Muhammad bin Salman. "He did an amazing job, may God protect him,” she concluded.

Translation: “Russian tourist: My experience in Riyadh is wonderful, the Kingdom made tourism so easy.”

The video comes along several others are scripted in an attempt to represent Saudi Arabia as modernized and reformed.

The phenomenon of paid social media influencers, paid YouTubers, paid tourism, Riyadh Season which is a festival that includes Western event such as concerts, fashion shows, color runs, and much more are Mohammad’s Bin Salman’s latest project to cleanse his country’s image following the massive controversies he caused last year after Khashoggi’s death.