Which Former US President Almost Became King Charles's Father-In-Law?

With the world awaiting the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, the online world is still sharing "fun facts" about the new king of England, Charles III, including a 1970 potential setup with the daughter of former US President Richard Nixon.

According to an article by Politico, King Charles made his first trip to Washington, DC back in 1970, during which the then-crown-prince met with the US President at that time, Richard Nixon, and his family.

The British royal was then 21 years old and was making his trip along with his sister, Princess Anne.

During that Washington trip, King Charles III spent plenty of time with Tricia Nixon, the 24-years-old daughter of the US President.

Fun fact: Richard Nixon tried to marry his daughter, Tricia, off to Prince Charles. We almost had the American/Anglo/Nixon dynasty.

Among "dates" went out by the then British crown prince and the first daughter, the two went to a formal dinner together and attended a baseball game at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium.

In 2021, King Charles III told CNN that the time he spent with Tricia Nixon that year was meant "to marry him off to her", without elaborating on the reasons the relationship did not work out.

King Charles III married Princess Diana in 1981 after an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles in the 1970s. After getting a divorce in the 1990s, he was reunited in marriage with now Queen Consort Camilla in 2005.

King Charles III also talked during the interview about taking about 20 trips to the United States, during which he met with many of the US Presidents during the last 45 years.