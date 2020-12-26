The Plague Year Made Humans Less Kind!

The end of the calendar year is often a time for reflection. People look back on the previous twelve months, reviewing the highlights, the accomplishments and achievements they’ve attained.

This year, the year of the plague, has been a disruptor for many of us. Rather than traveling to explore new countries or setting up a new business, most of us have spent the past year simply trying to survive.

#2020InReview A look at the terrible year on a page. pic.twitter.com/euZ77I4zlw — Peter Tongco (@pftongco) December 26, 2020

Before the year of the plague fades to a bad memory, I want to consider what it has taught us. Or if it has taught us anything. Is humankind any kinder?

Are we more equitable and fair in our judgment, economies, social institutions? Are we more willing and able to help each other? Are we more connected to our families? Are we more determined to treat our planet better? To protect our environment? To build a sustainable future?

UAE's 2020 year in review From a Mars mission to splitting the atom to helping develop a Covid-19 vaccine, 2020 was a big year for the United Arab Emirates. https://t.co/hpsfuDbX9M #Video #USRC pic.twitter.com/D932177B3I — Top U.S. & World News🗽 (@USRealityCheck) December 23, 2020

It seems to me that the pandemic has brought out the best - and the worst in humanity. It has eroded trust in governments (the US political situation is the clearest example) and the ability/willingness of our societies to take care of those in need.

2020 was a bad year for all of us

We need to live again......please 2021

Be good with humanity pic.twitter.com/3jTkaZfTVs — Anonymous ⚔️ (@AnonOpsIQ) December 25, 2020

The pandemic showed in a million ways small and large how disparate and unequal our societies have become. Maybe our dream of a ‘middle class’ is really just an illusion, a figment of our imaginations fueled by marketing and TV commercials. And economic disparity is only one facet of the global disequilibrium. There’s political imbalance, especially between smaller nations and giants, wealthy nations and impoverished ones.

I really wonder how 2020 might’ve been saved if I wore a pair of these bad boys on New Years Eve last year.. pic.twitter.com/jNGlP85H6t — Paul (@datpaul1) December 25, 2020

The plague has shown us that the 7.8 billion people on this planet are not evolved from the earliest forms of man. We are still divided and fractious, still grasping and greedy. We still fight in supermarkets over toilet paper and in queues for gasoline. We are not evolved enough to take care of each other, much less this dying planet that we treat so poorly.

This has been a terrible year. Nobody is gonna be sorry to say goodbye but every cloud has a silver lining. Tell us one thing you’ll miss about 2020. Let’s play...



#WhatIWillMissAbout2020



Part of @HashtagRoundup Hosted by @MrRaceBannon pic.twitter.com/TwTRgaFg13 — Wild Bunch Tags (@WildBunchTagz) December 25, 2020

I think of this year of the plague and how it has thrown up a mirror to reflect our actions or inactions back to us. Of how we still do not see.

Now, with 2021 just around the corner, there’s hope, a light flickering in the distance. Most of us are looking forward to the new year with a mixture of hopefulness and trepidation. We are exhausted - mentally, physically and emotionally and ready for an uplift.

And there is reason to hope. The vaccine has come to Kuwait and distribution has begun. Once it has been distributed more widely, the next step will be a return to something like normal life. Similarly, once more of the world gets vaccinated, the chance for travel will return as well. So the light grows and we move toward it.

Jamie Etheridge is a columnist on Kuwait Times.

This article has been adapted from its original source.