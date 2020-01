نجوى كرم تبهر الجمهور بإطلالتها الأولى من برنامج "The Voice Senior".. صورة!

Haydi awwal 7al2a men #TheVoiceSenior, Tajribi raa2i3a nchallah bte3jebkoun 😘 #MBCTheVoiceSenior #NajwaKaram . . . Makeup by: @wassglam Hair by: @tonysawayasalon Styled by: @cedrichaddad Photo by: @elie_karamm

A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:27am PST