وفاة نجم Star Wars بفيروس كورونا..وزوجته "رحل بسلام"

It breaks my heart to let you know we lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus when admitted to hospital less than 48 hours ago in suburban London. He died today. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his children, step children, grandchildren, brother, friends, and I were all 'with' him. Take care out there, lovers x

