Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $19K

Published July 1st, 2022 - 08:10 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,448 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.37%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $872.42 billion, increasing 2.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.75 billion, which makes a 15.33% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 1 July 11:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $19,488

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,072
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $217
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.4504
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3144
  9. Solana (SOL) $33
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06632

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

