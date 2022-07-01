Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $19K

The crypto market today seems to be recovering with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,448 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.37%, an increase of 0.09% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $872.42 billion, increasing 2.22% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $70.75 billion, which makes a 15.33% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 1 July 11:14PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,488 Ethereum (ETH) $1,072 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $217 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $0.4504 XRP (XRP) $0.3144 Solana (SOL) $33 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06632

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.