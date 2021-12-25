Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $50K Levels

Despite having red dominating the crypto market today, the major 3 cryptocurrencies are trying desperately to hang on yesterday's gains with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,624.88 at the time of the writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.39%, decreasing 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.37 trillion, decreasing 0.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.57 billion, which makes a 24.37% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $50,624.88
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,075.31
- Binance Coin (BNB) $545.04
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Solana (SOL) $191.48
- Cardano (ADA) $1.44
- Ripple (XRP) $0.9236
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Terra (LUNA) $99.23
- Polkadot (DOT) $28.53
