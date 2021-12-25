Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $50K Levels

Despite having red dominating the crypto market today, the major 3 cryptocurrencies are trying desperately to hang on yesterday's gains with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,624.88 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.39%, decreasing 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.37 trillion, decreasing 0.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.57 billion, which makes a 24.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com As of Saturday 07:07 PM (GMT+3) December 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin (BTC) $50,624.88 Also Read 2021 Crypto Market Highlights Ethereum (ETH) $4,075.31 Binance Coin (BNB) $545.04 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Solana (SOL) $191.48 Cardano (ADA) $1.44 Ripple (XRP) $0.9236 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Terra (LUNA) $99.23 Polkadot (DOT) $28.53

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.