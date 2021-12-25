  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Clings to $50K Levels

Published December 25th, 2021 - 05:03 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.39%, decreasing 0.10% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Despite having red dominating the crypto market today, the major 3 cryptocurrencies are trying desperately to hang on yesterday's gains with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $50,624.88 at the time of the writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.39%, decreasing 0.10% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.37 trillion, decreasing 0.28% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.57 billion, which makes a 24.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com
As of Saturday 07:07 PM (GMT+3) December 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
 

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $50,624.88

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,075.31
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $545.04
  4. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  5. Solana (SOL) $191.48
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.44
  7. Ripple (XRP) $0.9236
  8. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  9. Terra (LUNA) $99.23
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $28.53

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

