UAE Tech Podcast: Maher Yahmout on Red Teams and Human Intelligence in Cybersecurity

John Lillywhite

Published February 23rd, 2021 - 05:36 GMT
Maher Yamout on the UAE Tech Podcast /Al Bawaba
Much of the discussion on cybersecurity concerns, well “cyber” - computers surveilling computers, algorithms to detect algorithms, or AI scanning massive amounts of data.

What is often lost is a focus on human beings. The field of cybersecurity itself is rapidly evolving into an established profession in which a combination of technical and analytical skills are required.

A lot of the discussion on the 4ID around the world covers technology replacing humans. While this is true across many industries, it’s not the entire story.

The field of cybersecurity is a great window into an emerging industry which is rapidly professionalizing, and on a search for new talent. Here human intelligence, human response teams and hybrid skill sets are very much in demand.

Today we’re talking with Maher Yahmout, Senior Security Researcher of Global Research & Analysis Team at Kaspersky, on humans in cybersecurity. 

Subscribe to the UAE Tech Podcast on Spotify and iTunes.


The cybersecurity series on the UAE Tech Podcast is sponsored by Kaspersky. To learn more about Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (KASAP) - a  holistic solution that helps users build cyber skills and immunity, click here for more information. Al Bawaba readers and UAE Tech Podcast listeners can purchase Kaspersky’s consumer products on kas.pr/albawaba with promo code “ALBAWABA” 
This episode was recorded with the generous support of the podcast studio at the Rove Hotel Downtown
