Sharjah Art Foundation Awards Photographers in Vantage Point Sharjah 9

Presenting works by 53 photographers from 30 countries, the 2021 iteration of Vantage Point Sharjah features images in four categories— Conceptual, Experimental, Photojournalism and Documentary, and Staged Photography—highlighting the unique, fascinating and infinite possibilities of photography as a medium. Through their lens, the photographers explore the world around them, drawing from personal experiences and narratives as well as cultural, political or environmental conditions.

The winning photographers—Reyad Abedin, Işık Kaya, Devashish Gaur and Khadija Al Abyad—one from each category, were selected by a jury consisting of Ammar Al Attar (artist), Sham Enbashi (photographer and architect), M'hammed Kilito (photographer) and Alia Al Shamsi (author and artist).

Speaking about Reyad Abedin, winner in the Photojournalism and Documentary Photography category, jury member Alia Al Shamsi says, ‘Abedin’s body of work transmutes a level of peacefulness and aesthetic beauty that not only captures the attention of the viewer but engages him/her to lose him/herself within the image that without words narrates a story.’

‘Gaur was often told that he shared the same character as his grandfather. He imbues his photographic series with this connection, depicting stories from his grandfather and addresses complex subjects like existence, balance and intimacy with loved ones lost,’ said jury member Ammar Al Attar, while commenting about Devashish Gaur, the winner in the Experimental Photography category.

Speaking about Işık Kaya, the winner in the Conceptual Photography category, jury member M'hammed Kilito says, ‘Second Nature is an original project with a sophisticated visual language whose technical execution is exemplary. It stimulates and connects with the viewer's intellect and emotions, inviting us to stop, engage, and want to discover more about the subject at hand.’

‘Successful works of staged photography are the ones that allow room for the naturally existing and the uncontrollable to exist simultaneously with the staged acts or compositions, while still conveying a coherent whole. I believe Al Abyad achieved that successfully,’ says jury member Sham Enbashi while commenting about Khadija Al Abyad, the winner in the Staged Photography category.

Since its launch in 2013, Vantage Point Sharjah has focused on a variety of themes including ‘Self-Portraiture’, ‘Performance’ and ‘Architecture and Urban Landscape’. The wide range of work presented in this year’s exhibition showcases the unique and limitless possibilities of photography as a medium.

Some works reveal intimate portraits of family life and memories, while others reflect on the often-troubled history and politics of their homeland. Together, the nearly 200 images on view present an evocative and inspiring insight into the life and concerns of individuals from around the world.

Exhibiting photographers include:

Conceptual Photography:

Maha Alasaker, Kathy Anne Lim, Hayley Millar Baker, Aline Deschamps, Farheen Fatima, Gabriel Gauffre, Majid Hojati, Alaa Jaafar, Işık Kaya, Wendy Marijnissen, Sara Sallam, Hiro Tanaka and Han Shun Zhou.

Experimental Photography:

Sarah Al Ansary, Gabi Kaiser, Carolina Dutca and Valentin Sidorenko, Devashish Gaur, Sukanya Ghosh, Brian Kerrigan, Barbel Mollmann, Ziad Naitaddi, Yudha Kusuma Putera, Tamara Saade, Mahmoud Talaat and Alexander Walmsley.

Photojournalism and Documentary Photography:

Reyad Abedin, Taha Ahmad, Nicola Chilton, Akash Joshi, Roger Moukarzel, Fajar Riyanto, Kristina Sergeeva, Javed Sultan and Jerzy Wierzbicki.

Staged Photography:

Khadija El Abyad, Dima Assad, Fatima Butt, Divya Cowasji, Soheila Esmaeili, Wiame Haddad, Babak Haghi, Khoula Hamad, Barry Iverson, Januario Jano, Jennifer Kisney, Sudip Maiti, Lakin Ogunbanwo, Martin T Raggio, Anja Ronacher, Oskar Schmidt, Buhlebezwe Siwani, Sandeep TK and Rob Voerman

VPS9 runs until 18 December, and exhibition visiting hours are 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, Saturday to Thursday, and 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm on Friday. Admission is free; however, advance booking is required on site or at sharjahart.org.