Did Pete Davidson Propose to Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship shocked the universe, but sadly, their love story is now over.

It is reported that the reason behind their breakup was a proposal!

A source revealed that the former SNL star had plans to propose to the SKIMS founder, and that spooked her.

A source claimed: “Pete was ready to propose, get married and have a baby, but Kim wasn’t ready to that. Her family loved him and her kids liked him too, but Kim just wasn’t so sure. Pete is fun and kind but was way too needy. He became obsessed with her, which is flattering at first but can get annoying very quickly. He also has a nasty jealous side, something Kim has no time for after dealing with Kanye. Pete would get back together with Kim today, but that is not going to happen — neither is Kim getting back with Kanye.”

However, their have been many speculations for the reasons behind their breakup, as another source claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went their separate ways because they couldn't handle long distance and their hectic schedule while Davidson is in Australia working on the movie Wizards!

And another rumors stated that Kardashian ended her relationship with Pete because she is still in love with her ex-husband rapper Kanye West.

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has famously announced that he is not a fan of Pete, as he fought too hard on social media spreading his annoyance with their relationship. And Ye's latest comment on Kardashian and Davidson's breakup was an Instagram post that reads: ''Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28'' with a tagline which reads: Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.'

Ye was close friends with Cudi since the mid 2010s and while they've had a rocky friendship, they were said to have fallen out again this year due to his friendship with Pete.