Father of the Late Abood Omari Reveals Details of the Car Accident That Took His Son's Life in South Africa

Omar Al-Omari, the father of late Jordanian social media star Abdullah Al-Omari, known as Abood Omari, revealed the details of the accident that took his son's life in South Africa on Saturday evening.

In an exclusive interview with Roya TV, Omar said that security authorities in South Africa are completing the investigations into the incident, and the results are expected to be issued in the coming hours or may extend for a few days, indicating that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs in Jordan is following up with the competent authorities in South Africa to transfer the body to Jordan.

Al-Omari also talked about the details of the car accident that his son and group of friends were subjected to, and said that the vehicle was traveling at high speed on the highway in one of the regions of South Africa.

The father of the deceased added that based on the initial information he received, the accident happened because one of the vehicle's tires had exploded causing the car to capsize where his son faced death, and his friends suffered various injuries, confirming that their health condition is stable.

Commenting on the news of his son’s death in South Africa, Al-Omari said, “Praise be to God,” citing the noble Qur’anic verse which means, “And if a calamity befalls upon them, they say: We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

Omar also pointed out that his son and friends had gone to South Africa on a tourist trip last Monday.