Kar-Jenners transform into momager 'Kris' for a day

You've been Krised!

Kris Jenner celebrated her birthday yesterday, Saturday 5th of November, the momager turned 67.

Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie all dressed up as Kris to celebrate her different eras in life, the sisters all wore Jenner's most famous outfits as they attended her birthday dinner which took place on Friday.

Kris Jenner's eldest daughter Kourtney wore a pastel pink tracksuit with white sports shoes while she was holding a camera in her hand, imitating her mom's look when she starred in Ariana Grande's 2018 hit, Thank U, Next.

The Poosh founder documented her look on her Instagram story, she wrote: 'You've been Krised'

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian rocked an emerald green dress which looks like the one Kris Jenner wore for an old Christmas card, and the SKKN founder's daughter North also dressed up to look like her grandma in an all-black ensemble and a short black wig.

Kardashian took to her Instagram to share with her followers the creative look of the night as she hid her hair under a 'Kris Jenner' wig.

'Okay, it's my mom's birthday dinner and it was "Dress up as your best Kris." Does this one look familiar guys? Our Christmas card from 10 years ago. And we did that music video in it,' Kim said to the camera

And the youngest Kar-Jenner, Kylie wowed a sexy Kris Jenner look as she wore a dazzling black gown and a short black wig.

Khloe Kardashian dressed as probably Kris Jenner's most viral photo in a lavish floral suit with a white fur coat and red boots.

Khloe shared with her followers a video of her mom, Kris receiving her birthday cake and captioned: 'Happy Birthday my queen'.

By Alexandra Abumuhor