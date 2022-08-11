Kylie Jenner's Birthday and Kim's Barely There Top

By Alexandra Abumuhor,

Yesterday, on August 10th 2022, Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday.

And the beauty mogul took to her Instagram to share with her 365M followers snaps from her birthday celebrations.

Kylie also gave peek at her birthday celebration on TikTok as she posed in front of a mirror while sporting a pink mini dress.

For her birthday, the mom of two wore a shimmering light-colored sheer dress and had her hair up.

And earlier in the day, Kylie shared pictures from her first ever birthday party which was held in 1998.

Kylie can be seen as a toddler playing with balloons, other snaps show the table set up with Tweety printed plates, cups, and hats, while other pictures show the birthday cake with Tweety the bird drawn on it.





The last picture in the first-birthday post featured baby Kylie photographer with her mom, Kris Jenner.

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to wish her baby sister a happy birthday, she wrote: Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).

Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.''

She added: ''You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!''

Kardashian wore a very tiny crop top, coupled with low-rise baggy shorts to show off her toned abs. Her bikini bottom, which is more likely to be a thong, can be seen under the baggy shorts.

Kylie Jenner's other sisters and loved ones wished the 25-year old a happy birthday, scroll down for the posts.





