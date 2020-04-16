Mohamed Ramadan Surprises Fans With a Picture of His Daughter From His First Marriage!

Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan shared, for the first time, a picture of his daughter Haneen, with his 11.2 million followers on Instagram.

Mohamed appeared hugging his daughter in a golf yard, and captioned the shot: "My love; Haneen Mohamed Ramadan, my eldest daughter and the first joy in my life. May God protect her along with her siblings Ali and Kenz, and may he protect all of your children".

Mohamed Ramadan married twice. He had Haneen with his first wife, and Ali and Kenz with his second.

Ramadan will appear on the small screen in the upcoming Ramadan season's The Prince series, starring Nour, Rogina, Edward, Ahmed Zahir, and written and directed by Mohamed Sami.