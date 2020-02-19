Attack on Tripoli Port Leaves GNA Astounded, Breaks Off Geneva Talks

Following an attack on the Port of Tripoli, Libya's UN-recognized government is withdrawing from the UN-hosted military committee talks in Geneva until a determined stance is taken against the violations by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

In a statement late Tuesday, the Government of National Accord (GNA) Presidential Council announced the suspension of GNA participation in the ceasefire talks due to Haftar’s forces' attack on the port in the capital.

Earlier Tuesday, a joint military commission representing Libya's UN-recognized government and Haftar’s forces began a second round of talks for a possible solution, but then the ceasefire was again violated due to Haftar’s forces attacking the port.

The council said the port is vitally important for people to receive basic necessities such as food and medicine, accusing Haftar’s forces of committing war crimes.

The council also stressed that if the international community really wants stability in Libya, the cease-fire decisions must be implemented.



It said as long as the capital is not safe and the people who want to return their homes cannot do so, talk of a permanent cease-fire is meaningless.

The GNA's Ports Directorate said Haftar’s forces struck the Port of Tripoli with missiles on Tuesday during the cease-fire negotiations.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

