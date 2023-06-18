Warring parties in Sudan agree to new ceasefire

ALBAWABA - Warring parties in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed on a ceasefire deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

The truce went into effect this morning at 6 a.m. local time and will be lasting until June 21, according to a joint statement from Riyadh and Washington. Both warring parties are expected to stop all acts of violence and the use of ordnance, drones, and military aircraft.

Social media was filled with worries about violations because the Sudanese people have previously suffered during ceasefires, as both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces have committed a number of crimes throughout the nation during what was supposed to be a time of truce.

The ceasefire announcement comes after a brutal airstrike attack that killed at least 17 people, 5 children included.

Civilians are the ones suffering the most

According to the United Nations, the number of people that are in need of immediate humanitarian assistance is around the 25 million mark. while 2.2 million have been forced out of their homes due to heavy fights taking place in their areas, around 528,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries like Egypt.

Figures by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project put the death toll at more than 2,000 people, but the real number is feared to be much higher, AlJazeera reported.