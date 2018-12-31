Check out These 10 Places in UAE for Celebrating New Year's Eve

Few suggestions of where to see in a, hopefully, brighter 2019. (Shutterstock)

Everyone is going to be out tomorrow night and where will you be? In preparation for Monday evening's adieu to 2018 we have a few suggestions of where to see in a, hopefully, brighter 2019.

1. PARIS AT NIGHT

The Grand Hyatt Dubai is starting the last night of 2018 with something special! Their 'Paris at Night' theme is back! Enjoy the exotic allure of a burlesque themed party. Taking place at the Al Nakheel Lobby Lounge; belly dancers, magicians, a spectacular DJ and a live band, aerial dancers, piano & saxophone performances, and much more will be on from 7pm.

2. SUPERSTAR EVENING

Fireworks displays, musical performances, family entertainment and more mean you will be able to celebrate in style in multiple locations across Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Corniche is the place to be on the night to catch a magnificent fireworks show. At the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival, the celebrations will include concerts by Eida Al Menhali and Fouad Abdel Wahid and a concert featuring Egyptian pop icon Amr Diab and Lebanese superstar singer Myriam Fares will be on at The Galleria and Promenade on Al Maryah Island.

3. DINNER AND TUNES

Celebrate those fabulous moments at The Restaurant at Address Boulevard. A four-course meal will deliver good food complimented with the beautiful ambiance and the tunes of live music and a resident DJ.

4. VARIETY SHOW

Expect a dazzling array of performers onboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 - from the leading UK Adele tribute, to the electrifying string trio Euphoria bringing you everything from Coldplay to Carmen. Enjoy sequins, feathers and more from the QE2 Show Girls, opera from Vocal Elegance and much more. The package includes the show, dinner and free-flowing beverages from 8pm and is Dhs695 per person.

5. SING LOUD

An end of year concert will begin at 8pm and will be the biggest show yet at Bollywood Parks Dubai. Guru Randhawa, the renowned Punjabi singer along with Arjun Kanungo, the famous songwriter and music composer, will perform live. Tickets start from Dhs49, but Dhs499 will get you a park entry ticket, access to the concert and unlimited food and house beverages at Rock On cafe.

6. ON THE CREEK

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Dubai's Creekside QD's with a splash of colour! Enjoy an evening of glow-in-the-dark themed fun with UV face painting and live entertainment alongside the resident DJ from 8pm until 2am.

7. CAPITAL SEAFOOD

If you're in the mood for Mediterranean seafood, Flooka promises you a unique dining experience at its beautifully positioned Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi, location. Prices start from Dhs245 for the set menu from 7pm onwards.

8. SAND DANCERS

Swap snow for sand because, as night falls, a carnival will descend on Nikki Beach as it plays host to an evening of Caribbean food and drinks from 8pm, whilst nearby Café Nikki will ring in the New Year with an evening brunch. Tickets include access to the 2019 beach countdown and after party - where celebrations are set to continue into the early hours.

9. FRENCH FANCY

The always fabulous Bistrot Bagatelle will host a lavish evening, full of glitz and glamour and everything in between. To kick-off the celebrations, Clarita De Quiroz will serenade the crowd while performing a live piano session. As the night crescendos into Bagatelle's famous lively atmosphere, a live saxophonist and resident DJ Sam Starkswill make sure you're up and ready to dance your way into the new year - expect nothing short of epic!

10. UNITED SQUARE

The Square New Year Gala Dinner will see Toro + KO, LIMA Dubai and Galvin Bistrot & Bar's guests come together outside. The package is Dhs650 and includes set food and drinks from your chosen restaurant. Get there for 8pm.

By David Light